Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open because of knee injury

Sinner, who hasn't competed since capturing his second straight Wimbledon title last month, also withdrew from the tournament in Toronto that began Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Sinner has five Grand Slam titles and just needs to win the French Open to complete the career Grand Slam.

"After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati," the Italian"said in a statement released by tournament officials.