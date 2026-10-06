Jannik Sinner to miss the rest of the year due to knee inflammation

Sinner has not played since July when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. He withdrew from the U.S. Open because of a right knee injury.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” Sinner said on Tuesday in a video message on Instagram. “I also need to think about my long-term career so I will do everything possible to get back 100%.”