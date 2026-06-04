Jannik Sinner exited early and there's still an all-Italian semifinal at the French Open

While Italian tennis is booming, the 14th-ranked Cobolli, No. 104 Arnaldi and No. 105 Berrettini were not the Azzurri expected to get this far.

Top-ranked Sinner came to Paris on a 29-match winning streak and seemed destined to take the title after wasting three match points in the final against Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Musetti didn't make it back to Roland Garros this year due to an injury.

But Cobolli, who at 24 is the same age as Sinner and Musetti, has dropped just two sets in five matches.

On a windy day inside Court Philippe-Chatrier, Auger-Aliassime whiffed on an overhead during the very first point of the match and also appeared disturbed when loud music was turned on accidentally over the stadium speakers during a key point later in the third set.