Jannik Sinner enters the French Open on a 29-match win streak, chasing a career Grand Slam

All 9 Masters events in a year

With his Rome title, Sinner has already become the second man after Djokovic to win all nine Masters 1000 events — the biggest tournaments outside the Grand Slams — over his career. Djokovic won each event at least twice.

Might Sinner want to consider attempting to win all nine Masters events this year, now that there's only Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris remaining? That's something that not even Djokovic accomplished.

“We need to go tournament by tournament. The most important thing is to feel good physically on the court. If you're not feeling well physically, you'll go nowhere,” said Sinner, who had to overcome exhaustion and fatigue during a semifinal victory over Daniil Medvedev in Rome.

“The most important thing for me is my body. Everyone plays tennis well,” Sinner said of his fellow pros.

Still, Sinner suggested that because he won't be playing any grass-court warmups before defending his Wimbledon title this year, “there's a chance we play in Canada” in August.

“I don't think it's realistic,” Sinner added of winning all nine Masters in the same year. “It's not possible to continue playing like I am now for the entire season.”

Sinner relaxes with golf and go-kartKnown for his understated celebrations and always maintaining his composure, Sinner is not one to dwell on his victories and titles.

“Happiness shouldn't depend on winning a tournament or not,” he said. “I'm fairly even-tempered off the court. It's small things that make me happy, like spending half a day playing golf or going to race go-Kart.”