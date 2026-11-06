Jannik Sinner confirms Darren Cahill is being replaced by Magnus Norman on his coaching team

Sinner, currently sidelined by a knee injury, confirmed Friday that Cahill will leave and that Magnus Norman has been hired to join his coaching team starting next month, working alongside Simone Vagnozzi.

Cahill joined Sinner's team in June 2022 and had originally planned to step away after the 2025 season.

“Darren has been an incredibly important part of my journey. Together with Simone and the whole team, we have achieved things I dreamed of growing up,” Sinner said in a statement. “Winning five Grand Slam titles and reaching world No. 1 together are achievements I will always treasure, but what means just as much is the relationship we have built along the way.”

Sinner has not played since July when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. He withdrew from the U.S. Open because of a right knee injury.

Sinner announced last month that his season was over. This week, Zverev took over the No. 1 ranking.

The 25-year-old Sinner credited Cahill for “his honesty and his dedication.”

Cahill thanked Sinner and the whole team “for welcoming this Aussie into the wonderful Italian family.”

“Working with Jannik has been a special honor and privilege. He's an amazing young man and a humble dedicated champion that we are all incredibly proud of,” Cahill wrote. “Trust, honesty and belief only work when it's exchanged both ways, and this has been Jannik's strength as an athlete. It's also the reason that makes coaching someone like him such a memorable experience.”

Norman, a Swede who reached No. 2 as a player, formerly coached three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.