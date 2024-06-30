Jamshedpur FC sign midfielder Sreekutan VS on three-year deal

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC have announced the signing of Sreekutan VS, a dynamic midfielder from Kerala, for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 25-year-old winger has committed to the Men of Steel for three years until 2027, bringing his talent to the club.

Sreekutan's journey began in 2020 when he was signed by the reserve side of Kerala Blasters for the 2020–21 Kerala Premier League season. His impressive performances in the tournament earned him a promotion to the senior side for the pre-season of the 2021–22 ISL season. Recognising his potential, Gokulam Kerala, the defending champions of the I-League, secured him on loan for the 2021–22 season.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to head coach Khalid Jamil and the club management for the confidence they have placed in me. I am thrilled to join the Jamshedpur FC family and am eager to make meaningful contributions to the team's success. I am committed to giving my utmost effort on and off the field," said Sreekutan in a statement.

"I am especially excited about the prospect of playing at the Furnace, where I look forward to playing in front of our passionate supporters."

During his time with Gokulam Kerala, Sreekutan played a crucial role in the team's success. Over 69 matches, he scored six goals and provided nine assists, contributing significantly to Gokulam Kerala's defense of their I-League title, making them the first club in fifteen years to achieve this feat.

Head coach Khalid Jamil also shared his enthusiasm about the new signing, stating, "Sreekutan is an excellent addition to our team, significantly enhancing our attacking capabilities. His versatility allows him to play effectively in various positions, providing us with strategic options and adaptability based on the situation. Having been a part of a championship-winning team, he brings a winning mentality and ambition to our squad. This experience and mindset are invaluable as we strive to achieve success and win silverware for the club and our dedicated fans."

Sreekutan is set to join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in July, proudly donning the red jersey.