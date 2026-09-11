Jamal Musiala scores in the Champions League for Bayern Munich weeks after seizures

Musiala scored the opening goal in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League on Thursday, reacting fast to pounce on a deflected pass from Harry Kane and fire the ball into the net in the 47th minute.

As he wheeled away to celebrate with teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic, Musiala appeared to look to the stands while repeatedly pointing at the side of his head.

Musiala told broadcaster Prime Video he was happy on the field and said he enjoyed “having fun with the team on the field” again but still saw room to improve. “Physically I feel good. This topic isn't anything new for me by now,” he said.

Bayern's star attacking midfielder was making the most of his first start since he collapsed on the field in two preseason games in a row. That was the first public sign of a neurological condition which he and the club had known about since at least last season.

Musiala posted on social media at the time that he had been diagnosed with “absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction” but that the condition wasn't a risk to his health and he intended to keep playing as before.