Jakvis Yosaph shines in U19 tournament

In the game at Chengalpattu, it was Dindigul’s right-arm pacer K Sharwin who shone, picking up figures of 5/46, restricting the hosts to just 173 all-out in 55 overs. The story was a little different in Namakkal, where barring Nithilan’s 5/36, there weren’t too many stand-out performers, with Pugal top scoring for Salem with 59.