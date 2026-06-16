Jakvis Yosaph shines in U19 tournament

CHENNAI: Kanyakumari’s skipper Jakvis Yosaph struck a fine 110 in the Inter Districts U-19 Tournament quarter final against Thiruvallur on Monday, as his side were bowled out for 188. Ambidextrous spinner Rakesh too picked up figures of 6/81 for Ranipet in their clash against Coimbatore.
In the game at Chengalpattu, it was Dindigul’s right-arm pacer K Sharwin who shone, picking up figures of 5/46, restricting the hosts to just 173 all-out in 55 overs. The story was a little different in Namakkal, where barring Nithilan’s 5/36, there weren’t too many stand-out performers, with Pugal top scoring for Salem with 59.
Brief Scores of TNCA Inter Districts U-19 Tournament 2026-27, (Quarter Finals) Multiday 2 days game Stumps Day : 1
At Chengalpattu: Chengalpattu 173 in 55 overs (Thejeshwar Ganesh 48, B. Akshadh Rao 53, N Rakshan 37, S K Sharwin (ramp) 5/46) vs Dindigul 54/3 in 18.1 overs
At Tiruvallur: Kanyakumari 188 in 75.5 overs (U Jakvis Yosaph 110 no, 196b, 5x4, 3x6, K Karmegam 4/63) vs Thiruvallur 22 for no loss in 5 overs
At Coimbatore : Coimbatore 207 in 66.2 overs (K Rahul 59, PD Tirukarthikeyan 44, R Rakesh (amb) 6/81) vs Ranipet 36/2 in 15 overs
At Namakkal: Salem 222 in 64.4 overs (S. Pugal 59, VG Pugal Vishnu 48, MG Nithilan 5/36, AS Aswin Adhav 3/63) vs Namakkal 48/4 in 25 overs (V Dhekkshith 3/18)