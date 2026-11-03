Jaiswal roars back to form with unbeaten 155 as India A draw second 'unofficial Test'

CHRISTCHURCH: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal announced a timely return to form with a fluent unbeaten century after a recent dip as India A drew the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A here on Tuesday.
On the fourth and final day, Jaiswal hammered the New Zealand A attack to score an unbeaten 155 off just 162 balls, with 15 boundaries and five sixes.
Rising Vidarbha left-hander Yash Rathod also struck an unbeaten 100 as India A reached 282 for 2 in their second innings before the two captains decided to shake hands. Rathod hit nine boundaries in 122 balls that he faced.
This was after New Zealand made 424 in reply to India's first innings score of 346.
The pitch at the Hagley Oval flattened out considerably, making it very easy for the batters to play their shots, which was evident from India A's brisk run-rate of 5.35 in the second innings.
The match ended just after Rathod completed his century, with the left-hander sharing an unbroken 247-run stand with Jaiswal for the third wicket. Rathod hit nine boundaries in his 122-ball knock.
However, the final day's play, in which a little over 44 overs were bowled, belonged to Jaiswal whose lack of runs going into this innings would have been a concern for head coach Gautam Gambhir before the two-Test series against New Zealand starting November 19.
Jaiswal's sequence of scores was 17, 5, 0 coming into the second innings of the match. He also failed to get off the mark in the only Ranji Trophy game that he played against Chandigarh, prior to joining India A ranks for the tour of New Zealand.
Starting the day at 32 for no loss, Jaiswal lost opening partner Sai Sudharsan (11), who did not add anything to his overnight score.
Devdutt Padikkal (0) had his first failure of the 'A' series as he got bowled off pacer Brett Randell without troubling the scorers.
However, Jaiswal was in ominous form at the other end and got a confident partner in Rathod, who was also not afraid to play his shots.
Jaiswal made his intent clear when he pulled Randell for a six over deep mid-wicket. Kristian Clarke and Jarrod McKay were also driven imperiously.
There were punchy cover drives, cuts and also dabs through vacant area behind the square.
However, Jaiswal was most severe on Dean Foxcroft's friendly off-breaks which were treated with utter disdain. Four out of his five sixes came off Foxcroft.
Once the Kookaburra became semi-new and subsequently old, there was nothing on offer for the bowlers as hitting through the line became easy with bounce being even.
Jaiswal completed his 17th first-class century with a slog sweep and then for good measure, he danced down the track to hit him down the ground.
Rathod, who scored 44 and 66 in the opening unofficial Test, showed why he is rated highly in the domestic circuit.
He went into the break at 88 not out and once the game restarted, he got his 12 runs to seal his first century on foreign soil.
Brief Scores:
India A 346 and 282/2 in 52.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 155 not out, Yash Rathod 100 not out).
New Zealand A: 424.