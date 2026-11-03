Jaiswal roars back to form with unbeaten 155 as India A draw second 'unofficial Test'

On the fourth and final day, Jaiswal hammered the New Zealand A attack to score an unbeaten 155 off just 162 balls, with 15 boundaries and five sixes.

Rising Vidarbha left-hander Yash Rathod also struck an unbeaten 100 as India A reached 282 for 2 in their second innings before the two captains decided to shake hands. Rathod hit nine boundaries in 122 balls that he faced.

This was after New Zealand made 424 in reply to India's first innings score of 346.

The pitch at the Hagley Oval flattened out considerably, making it very easy for the batters to play their shots, which was evident from India A's brisk run-rate of 5.35 in the second innings.

The match ended just after Rathod completed his century, with the left-hander sharing an unbroken 247-run stand with Jaiswal for the third wicket. Rathod hit nine boundaries in his 122-ball knock.

However, the final day's play, in which a little over 44 overs were bowled, belonged to Jaiswal whose lack of runs going into this innings would have been a concern for head coach Gautam Gambhir before the two-Test series against New Zealand starting November 19.

Jaiswal's sequence of scores was 17, 5, 0 coming into the second innings of the match. He also failed to get off the mark in the only Ranji Trophy game that he played against Chandigarh, prior to joining India A ranks for the tour of New Zealand.