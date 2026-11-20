Jaiswal smashed 16 fours during his quick 85 off 89 balls and shared a 130-run opening stand with KL Rahul (52 batting).

At stumps, Devdutt Padikkal (16 batting) was giving company to Rahul with India trailing by 209 runs.

Earlier, Henry Nicholls struck a magnificent unbeaten 175 before running out of partners.

Resuming at 243/5, Nicholls and Glenn Phillips (118) extended their sixth-wicket partnership beyond the 200-run mark, with the latter completing a well-deserved century.

India pacer Akash Deep finally broke the stand by rattling Phillips' off-stump, as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch.

In the second session, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nathan Smith (14) leg-before, Akash Deep bounced out Kyle Jamieson (11), while Jasprit Bumrah trapped Matt Henry (1) in front of the wicket.

Nicholls remained firm, adding another 20 runs with Jacob Duffy for the last wicket before Anshul Kamboj wrapped up the New Zealand innings by dismissing Duffy.