Jaipur qualifies for playoffs after beating Bengal Warriorz

PUNE: Jaipur Pink Panthers fought hard and came from behind to defeat Bengal Warriorz, and confirm qualification for the Playoffs in PKL Season 11 on Friday. Jaipur, which is the fifth team to progress to the Playoffs, won by a scoreline of 31-28. For Jaipur, Arjun Deshwal got 9 points while Abhijeet Malik added 7 and Reza Mirbagheri registered a High-5. The win for Jaipur also means that Puneri Paltan is out of the race for a playoff berth.

Bengal Warriorz came out of the blocks quite quicker than their opponents, as they moved into a slender lead within the first few minutes. For the Bengal Warriorz, it was Arjun Rathi who was leading the way in attack whilst the defenders were holding fort as well.

As the half wore on, the Bengal Warriorz were building on their lead and had moved into a 6-point lead within the first 9 minutes. But in the next couple of minutes, Abhijeet Malik helped bring the deficit down to a 2-point one. The Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence weren’t able to contain Pranay Rane and Arjun Rathi. Jaipur began the second half with a couple of Super Tackles but it was the Bengal Warriorz, who were still in the box seat. By the 26th minute, Deshwal had helped cut the deficit down to 6 points, and Jaipur was clawing its way back into the game. The Season 9 champion’s defenders, Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush Rathee, had suddenly flicked a switch, whilst Deshwal was doing what he does best. At the half hour mark, the Bengal Warriorz led by 3 points, and the momentum was starting to go the other way.

With just less than 8 minutes to go, Jaipur inflicted an ALL OUT on its opponent, and got its noses out in front. Pranay Rane’s two-point raid brought Bengal Warriorz back to level terms, and it was 27 points for both sides, with 3 minutes to go.

Jaipur though roared back, and raced into a three-point lead courtesy some fantastic defending.