Jaipur Polo Team secures ninth title of the season with SMS Gold Vase win

The final was a tightly fought encounter, with both teams exchanging momentum across the chukkers. Jaipur began on a positive note, taking a 2–1.5 lead at the end of the first chukker through early attacking pressure. Krishna Polo responded in the second chukker, with Kr Vishal Singh Rathore leading the charge to give his side a narrow 3.5–3 advantage at halftime.

Jaipur shifted gears in the third chukker, regaining control of possession and capitalising on scoring opportunities. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the attack with clinical finishing, helping the team move ahead 5–3.5. Krishna Polo mounted a determined challenge in the final chukker through goals from Kr Vishal Singh Rathore and Rk Sidhant Singh.