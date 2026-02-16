Jaipur Polo Team secure 8th trophy of the season with Sirmour Cup title

Carysil Suhana began sharply, applying early pressure and capitalising on quick transitions to take a 3–1 lead at the end of the first chukker. Jaipur regrouped in the second, finding better rhythm in possession and tightening their defensive structure, but Carysil narrowly maintained the edge at 4–3 by halftime.

The turning point came in the third chukker. Jaipur shifted gears emphatically, producing a flurry of goals through swift ball movement and incisive forward play.