Jagadeesan’s double hundred puts Tamil Nadu in control

COIMBATORE: Narayan Jagadeesan smashed his way to unbeaten 245 as it propelled Tamil Nadu team to a commendable first innings score of 489 against Railways on the second day of its Ranji Trophy Group C fixture.

Resuming the day on 286 for five, Jagadeesan added 45 more to bring up his maiden first-class double ton.

He got decent support from the other end and added another 45 before eventually running out of partners.

For Railways, Akash Pandey grabbed three whereas, with the bat, it managed to finish the day on 126 for two, with Pratham Singh currently batting on 76.

Openers Shivam Chaudhary (16) and Vivek Singh (11) have been dismissed for the Railways, with Sandeep Warrier knocking them over in both instances.

In another Group C in Mysore, courtesy hundreds from Mayank Agarwal (114) and Devdutt Padikkal (101) have propelled Karnataka to 251 for 4.

Karnataka has managed to finish Day 2 on 251 for four, trailing by 70 runs, with Goa’s Darshan Misal and Mohit Redkar clutching two wickets each.

Earlier, Karnataka bundled out Goa for 321. The visitor began the day on 228 for eight, with Arjun Tendulkar (53) being the last man to be dismissed, whereas Snehal Kauthankar (83) was the top scorer.

Vijaykumar Vyshak,M Venkatesh and Rohit Kumar got three wickets each for Karnataka.

Also, in Mohali’s Group C meet, Punjab finished Day 2 on 78 for seven versus Tripura after Day 1’s play was suspended due to poor visibility.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu (1st innings) 489 in 144 overs(N Jagadeesan 245*, B Kumar 67,R Sai Kishore 59, A Pandey 3/102) vs Railways 126/2 in 35 overs(P Singh 76 batting)