Jagadeesan’s 2nd season-ton puts Tamil Nadu in control

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan struck his second hundred of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, as he remains unbeaten on 108 in the Group C match against Chandigarh here on Friday.

The day began with the visitor opting to bat. However, it displayed a below-par performance with the bat, getting bundled out for a mere 111. While Kunal Mahajan (28) was the top scorer, Sandeep Warrier and R Sai Kishore rattled the side, holding three wickets each.

Meanwhile, the host was off to a fitting start with the bat despite losing Balasubramaniam Sachin (16) early, with just 45 runs on the board.

Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (87 batting) contributed to a 176-run stand for the second wicket, allowing the side to take the lead and assert its dominance on the opening day. In another Group C match in Valsad, Ashutosh Sharma played a valiant knock of 123 for Railways versus Gujarat. Opting to bat, the host was off to an unstable start, losing three for just 16 before Mohammad Saif (51) and Sahab Yuvraj Singh (83) added 87 for the fourth wicket.

While it was 145 for six at a stage, Yuvraj Singh and Ashutosh put on an 86-run partnership for the seventh wicket, allowing them to recover back again. Eventually, Siddharth Desai was the man to get rid of both men, as Gujarat was shot out for 313 at the end of the day’s play. For the visitor, Desai and Chintan Gaja made the most impact with a three-for each. In Agartala, Karnataka put on an average batting display, finishing the day on 241 for eight against Tripura, with Kishan Bedare (62) being the top scorer.

Being put in to bat first, the visitor was 16 for three before skipper Mayank Agarwal (51) and Bedare added 87 for the fourth wicket.

Agarwal’s dismissal was followed by two more 50-plus-run stands, with Vijaykumar Vyshak batting on 50. For the host, Rana Dutta has seized three wickets so far.

BRIEF SCORES: Chandigarh 111 in 47 overs (Kunal Mahajan 28, Sandeep Warrier 3/28, R Sai Kishore 3/31) vs Tamil Nadu 221/1 in 41 overs (N Jagadeesan 108 batting, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 87 batting)