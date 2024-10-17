Jagadeesan named TN skipper

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu state senior selection committee named wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan as the captain for the Group D Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi to be held in New Delhi from October 18 to 21. Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra in its first match this season in Coimbatore.

TN squad: N Jagadeesan (captain), MS Washington Sundar, B Indrajith, B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, B Vaishna Kumar, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, M Siddharth