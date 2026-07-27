Jadumani wins high-octane India-Pakistan bout, Preeti one win away from medal

Amid thunderous chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "India, India" ringing around the SEC centre, the atmosphere crackled with emotion long before the opening bell of Jadumani's bout.

The Army boxer responded in style, registering a unanimous 5-0 victory through superior technique, speed and ringcraft.

Jadumani, who had dedicated his victory to the heroes of the Kargil War on Kargil Vijay Diwas, reiterated his ambition after another commanding performance.