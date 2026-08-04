Jadeja's attacking mindset has made him a more complete red-ball bowler: Pujara

Jadeja has evolved into one of India's premier match-winners in the longest format, complementing his impeccable accuracy with a far more attacking approach.

Apart from taking wickets, he has also made some vital contributions with the bat, establishing himself as one of the world's finest all-rounders in red-ball cricket.

"Earlier, when Ravindra Jadeja used to bowl, his mindset was not to give away too many runs, especially in red-ball cricket. If there was a little help in the wicket, then he would try to take wickets. But if the wicket was not conducive to bowlers, his focus was on restricting the runs," Pujara said on JioStar ahead of India's Test series against Sri Lanka beginning August 15.