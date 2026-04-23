Jadeja’s 43 lifts Royals to respectable total

LSG began the run chase on the worst possible note, losing all of their top three for ducks. Substitute fielder Ravi Singh’s deadly throw accounted for Ayush Badoni before RR’s in-form pacers, Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, combined to remove Rishabh Pant (0 off 3) and Aiden Markram (0 off 6), leaving the Super Giants reeling at 11/3, chasing 160. It was all LSG in Lucknow, with veteran Mohammed Shami striking twice early as an inform Mohsin Khan prized out teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (8 off 11) early on in the first innings. This is the third time in three games that Royals’ top order has imploded and things have spiralled southwards for the franchise.

The experience and class of Shami (2/30 in 4 overs) the Test bowler stood apart while the lanky Mohsin (2/17 in 4 overs) was extremely disciplined, getting the ball to rear up and seam at the same time from awkward lengths. The duo between them removed the four best batters of Royals -- Shami getting rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Dhruv

Jurel (0) off successive deliveries and Mohsin removing Sooryavanshi (8 off 11 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (22 off 18 balls) in two different spells