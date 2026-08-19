Jadeja, Prasidh strike to take India close to win over Sri Lanka at lunch

Chasing a distant 372, Dinusha (65) and Keshara Nuwantha (8) were holding the fort for Sri Lanka but the Indians will be hoping to wrap the proceedings at the earliest in the coming session.

Starting from a wobbly 84 for four, the end looked nigh for the home side.

But Dinusha and De Silva (59 off 151 balls), the two overnight batters, added 95 runs off 202 balls to deny the Indians success for well over an hour into the opening session of the day.