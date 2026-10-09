Jadeja named in Saurashtra squad for Ranji Trophy opener, Unadkat to lead

The veteran left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder has been included in the 16-member squad after India's 2-1 ODI series victory over the West Indies.

Jadeja featured in two matches, taking two wickets without getting an opportunity to bat, and will look to gain valuable red-ball match practice ahead of India's two-Test tour of New Zealand next month.

The Wellington Test is scheduled for November 19-23, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The 92nd edition of India's premier domestic first-class competition gets underway on October 11, with Saurashtra, who exited from the tournament in its early stages last year, drawn in Elite Group B alongside Andhra, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura.

Unadkat will lead the side after an impressive stint with Sussex, where the left-arm pacer claimed 28 wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.21. His haul included a five-wicket return (5/32) against Hampshire and two four-wicket hauls. He will spearhead Saurashtra's pace attack alongside Chetan Sakariya.