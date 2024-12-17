Jadeja makes fifty as India reach 180/6 as rain stops play again

BRISBANE: Ravindra Jadeja made a doughty unbeaten fifty as India reached 180 for six when rain stopped play during the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the third Test here on Tuesday.

Jadeja (52) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9) were at the crease when skies opened up.

India still trail by 265 runs.

Earlier, KL Rahul made a gritty 84 off 139 balls before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon.