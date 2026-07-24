Jürgen Klopp named new Germany coach with eyes on 2030 World Cup

“The national team brings us Germans together like almost nothing else can. That's what makes this task so special for me,” Klopp said.

He replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who quit after Germany's loss to Paraguay meant it failed to reach the last 16 of a men's World Cup for the third time in a row.

It is Klopp's first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024 citing fatigue. He said he was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job.