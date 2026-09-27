Iyer refuses to let rain cloud India’s Asian Games challenge

Nagoya has been battered by relentless rain over the last two days, severely disrupting India’s preparations for the knockout stage. Their only recent match practice came against Japan in a rain-shortened game, which India won by just two runs in a five-over-a-side contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

The narrow escape may have raised concerns, but Iyer was in no mood to dwell on circumstances.

"We cannot cite the reason of rain because we are a bunch of professionals. Such hurdles keep coming and mentally we have to be prepared irrespective of what the situation is going to be,” Iyer said on Sunday.

“We got decent time for knocking and warm-up and we got some practice. Tomorrow we will try to adapt to the wicket quickly and see how the weather is. That is secondary. The primary thing is to come and play the match.”