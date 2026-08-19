Iyer promises massive talent hunt as India eye rich medal haul in 2036 Olympics

Former Asian Games gold medallist Ronjan Sodhi recently sounded a note of caution, saying India was running short of time to identify potential medallists for the 2036 Games and needed to urgently address gaps in infrastructure, facilities and talent scouting.

"Absolutely, I think he (Ronjan Sodhi) is right. There will be a massive talent hunt across all districts of India, targeting the 5 to 15 years age category, because those are the people who will be competing in 2036. That process has already begun," Iyer told PTI here on Wednesday.