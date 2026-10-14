Iyer moves up three places to career-high 4th in ICC T20I rankings

Iyer smashed his maiden T20I century during the series-opener in Lucknow and his rise to fourth means India have four players inside the top quartet of the rankings for T20I batters.

Iyer joined Ishan Kishan (top spot) and Abhishek Sharma (second) in the top-four with Sahibzada Farhan sandwiching the trio in third place. The Pakistan skipper reached a career-best rating following an impressive display against Sri Lanka, the ICC said in a press release.