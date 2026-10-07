Iyer hits maiden T20I ton, Dhir takes three on debut as India thrash WI by eight wickets

Roston Chase picked up Abhishek in the third over, with Shimron Hetmyer taking a brilliant diving catch while running in from long-off. An over later, Sanju Samson departed, extending his lean patch since the Asian Games, as he sliced a short delivery back to Akeal Hosein, who took the catch off his own bowling.

Thereafter, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan stabilised the innings with a 137-run partnership.

Iyer, in particular, looked ominous, smashing boundaries all around the ground and taking the initiative to guide the chase.

With his captain in great touch, Ishan played second fiddle as India remained in command, reaching 102 for two at the halfway mark.

Iyer was elegant with his strokeplay, finding the boundaries with classical shots, including a straight six over long-off off pacer Shamar Springer in the 11th over.

The Mumbaikar remained in ominous touch and made the chase a cakewalk, smashing Hosein over long-off for a maximum before hitting the left-arm spinner through the same region for a boundary off the next ball.