I've stood up for 3 guys who were treated unfairly; don't need money: Khawaja

Warner, Smith and Bancroft were handed varying bans for their role in the ball-tampering attempt made during a Test against South Africa in 2018. Smith and Warner were also barred from leadership roles.

However, Khawaja, in his book 'Sabr', has asserted that the entire team knew about the conspiracy, a statement that has been rejected as "complete and utter nonsense" by current skipper Pat Cummins.

Speaking on 'Antoinette Lattouf's 'We used to be...' podcast, Khawaja said he touched on the incident to fulfil a promise made to Warner.

"I had promised him for ages because he's had to carry this for eight years. I didn't tell David Warner what was in my book until two months ago," he said.

"The penalties that happened to these guys were grotesquely overboard," he added.

Khawaja said the three players, who endured public humiliation for the episode, should not have been penalised beyond what the ICC prescribed.