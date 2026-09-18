'I've enjoyed F1': Jose Mourinho speaks up on his love for Formula 1

The Real Madrid manager has been at F1 circuits before too, and with the Madring hosting its first-ever F1 race, and with it being in the vicinity of Real's training ground, Mourinho came to the hybrid street/permanent circuit on Sunday after a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

"I’ve enjoyed it (F1) for a while, and I’ve been to a few races, but of course this is the first one (at the Madring)," Mourinho said, as quoted by F1.com.

"Because I work just around the corner, every day that I was coming to work or leaving work, I was following it, the building (process), and the more we were approaching this day, (there was) more emotion for everybody."

He also spoke on the similarities between football and F1 and also about what the former can learn from the latter. 'You know, it’s huge pressure for both," he said. "When you have sports at the highest level, we are always speaking about huge pressure.