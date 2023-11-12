"I've called time on it but it's with deep regret": David Willey

KOLKATA: Following England's 93-run win against Pakistan in the 44th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, David Willey opened up about his retirement and said that he has called time on his international career but it's with deep regret. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Willey said that he was not given a contract since English cricket is going in a different direction after the World Cup.

"I think so. I mean, my time is done because I've called time on it, but it's with deep regret, I think. I think anybody looking in has probably looked at the way I've gone about my business and probably played the best cricket of my career. I'm 33--as fit as I've ever been. So, one of the reasons that I wasn't offered a contract was them going in a different direction after the World Cup; I don't know why," Willey said. Willey also said that the ODI World Cup 2023 hasn't gone according to plan, and it was a disappointing run for the England team. The English pacer added that to perform and finish with 100 wickets is a nice way to retire for his country.

He further added that they should have performed better. "The tournament hasn't gone according to plan, which is disappointing on that note. It would have been nice to go on a real high. To perform and finish with 100 wickets is a nice way to finish. (About the frustration of a poor start to the World Cup) You only have to look around the dressing room. We have a phenomenal group of players and massive talents; no doubt we have underperformed here, which is disappointing. As a collective, we should have performed better. (Did not get a contract to give extra motivation.) Yeah, Keysy (Rob Key) said hopefully you can prove me wrong. Maybe I have done over the last few games," he added.

Talking about his retirement, Willey said he wanted to really enjoy the last three games of cricket and play without looking over his shoulder and thinking that one bad performance and he would be out of the squad.

"For me personally, it's not many opportunities you get to walk away from cricket on your terms and I wanted to really enjoy the last three games of cricket and play without looking over my shoulder and thinking one bad performance and I am out of the side. (Did you imagine you would play these many games when you first pulled on a shirt as a professional cricketer) No not at all. If I look back at my academy time I was never the best player. I have just found a way and my resilience to keep chipping away to be part of this group - which is such an incredible group of white ball cricketers - I'm immensely proud of that. Very proud of every game. I have been fortunate enough to get a great support network around me to pick me up when I have been down.

My wife, I am sure will be watching back home no doubt. A massive thank you to her, she has picked me up many a time. Proud every time I have pulled on this shirt and the national anthem is pretty special. The World Cup win in Australia with family around was pretty special after the disappointment of missing in 2019. From there, I found my way back into the side - I didn't actually play in the competition itself but that moment was very special. Every time you take a wicket is pretty special," Willey said at the post-match presentations.

Coming to the match, while chasing a target of 338, David Willey in his last international game made Pakistan batters toil hard as they had no answers to his quick swinging deliveries. He made the most of the opportunity as he dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Azam back to the pavilion for scores of 0 and 1 respectively. Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched up a 51-run partnership driving Pakistan's innings with hopes of ending it on a positive note.

Rizwan held on to his wicket on the other end along with Saud Shakeel. Another promising yet short liver partnership ended with Rizwan walking back to the pavilion. The 25-year-old Gus Atkinson provided the breakthrough to derail Pakistan's innings by dismissing Babar for 38. Adil Rashid's spin bamboozled Shakeel (29) while Agha Salman's promising knock of 51 was brought to an end by Willey.

The rest of the batters crumbled except for Shaheen Sha Afridi and Haris Rauf who showed some fight towards the end. Afridi's cameo of 25 ended as Atkinson claimed his second wicket of the night, while Rauf's fireworks took Pakistan's score past 200 but his valiant 35-run knock came to an end with Chris Woakes picking up the final wicket.