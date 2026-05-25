It's up to others to chase world No 1 spot now: Magnus Carlsen

The Norwegian great said that after conquering classical chess, he now derives greater joy from rapid and blitz, while reminding the current generation that they must first climb the mountain he scaled and survive the unforgiving grind of elite classical battles before questioning his priorities.

Carlsen added that he now prefers a "steadier diet" of every format the game has to offer.

"So there is at least some data to suggest that the rating that I have (in classical chess) now is fairly reasonable," said Carlsen, who is chasing a record-extending eighth title at Norway Chess, while also reminding that despite drifting away from classical chess, he remains the benchmark the world is still chasing.