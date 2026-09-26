It's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India: Kohli

The 37-year-old, who now plays only one format, spoke to 'JioStar' ahead of the ODI series against the West Indies starting here on Sunday. The World Cup will be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

"For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready," he asserted.

Kohli has been a part of an ODI World Cup-winning side, having played under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy in the 2011 edition of the tournament.

Kohli, who will turn 38 in November, said the intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything.