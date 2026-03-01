It’s the biggest moment of my life: J&K captain Dogra on historic triumph

Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in the history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw.

“I can’t explain, I have no words. At this time, it is the biggest thing in my life. This will be the biggest gratitude I will have in my life before I go away from this world,” Dogra said after the triumph.

“I have been lucky to be with JKCA, the guys have been phenomenal, they have been excellent, it is not about the (playing) eleven, it is (about the) 14-15 guys, they are tremendous, they have been putting their hands up and they have been keen to win the matches. From the beginning, they were 100 per cent sure that we going to win this Ranji Trophy.”