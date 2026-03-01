It’s the biggest moment of my life: J&K captain Dogra on historic triumph

HUBBALLI: Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra on Saturday struggled for words after guiding his side to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling it the “biggest” moment of his life.
Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in the history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw.
“I can’t explain, I have no words. At this time, it is the biggest thing in my life. This will be the biggest gratitude I will have in my life before I go away from this world,” Dogra said after the triumph.
“I have been lucky to be with JKCA, the guys have been phenomenal, they have been excellent, it is not about the (playing) eleven, it is (about the) 14-15 guys, they are tremendous, they have been putting their hands up and they have been keen to win the matches. From the beginning, they were 100 per cent sure that we going to win this Ranji Trophy.”
Having secured a huge 291-run lead on Friday, J&K had tightened their grip on the contest on the fifth and final day with another commanding batting display, led by Qamran Iqbal.
Drafted into the playing eleven at the last minute, Iqbal responded with a match-defining unbeaten 160 to emerge as one of the architects of J&K’s historic Ranji Trophy triumph.
Iqbal, who was not part of the original plans for the final, was flown in after veteran opener Shubham Khajuria was ruled out with an injury on the eve of the match.
He made the opportunity count in emphatic fashion, anchoring the second innings as J&K batted Karnataka out of the contest.
“I’m feeling good. This is the first time our state has won a tournament. It’s (due to) all the effort of the coaches, the boys and the administrators at JKCA. So, congrats to JKCA,” Iqbal said after the win.
Well done J&K: CM Abdullah
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah watched from the stands at the KSCA Cricket Ground here as Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in the history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
Abdullah was present on the fifth and final day of the summit clash against Karnataka as J&K lifted the trophy on the basis of their first-innings lead after the match ended in a draw.
“They’ve done it. Well done J&K,” Abdullah wrote on ‘X’, sharing a short video of the players waving the flag and celebrating the landmark triumph.
Earlier, calling it a defining moment for cricket in the Union Territory, Abdullah had said he travelled to Hubballi to personally cheer the side.
“I am in Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn’t been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition,” he said. Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq and the Administrator of the J&K Cricket Association.