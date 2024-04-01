"It's really good": PR Sreejesh on Indian hockey team's draw in Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: India's legendary goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, opened up about their group at the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024 and said that it was a "good draw".

The Indian men's hockey team has been placed in a tough Pool B alongside current Olympic champions and World No. 2 Belgium, Australia, Rio Games gold medal winner Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

While speaking to ANI, Sreejesh said that each point will be important in the upcoming Paris Olympics. He added that the main tournament will begin in the quarterfinals.

"It's a really good draw. In the Olympic games, you cannot expect a better draw than this. Yes, Belgium and Australia are there in our pool but there are another three more teams... Each point is important to us.... The first moto is always going to get a place in the quarterfinals because from there the real tournament starts," Sreejesh said.

India will be relying on the 35-year-old goalkeeper, who is regarded as one the best in the world. Sreejesh has already represented India at the Olympics three times so far and was a key figure in leading the nation to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

He played a pivotal role in breaking India's 41 years of wait for a medal in hockey.Both men's and women's hockey tournaments at Paris 2024 will get underway on July 27. The first match of Hockey at Paris 2024 will be an all-European affair with Great Britain taking on Spain in the men's Pool A match.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led team will kick off its campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 27 against New Zealand.Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, France and South AfricaPool B: Belgium, India, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.

Talking about the Hockey India 6th Annual Awards 2023, the Indian goalkeeper said that it was a "great honour" for him to be recognised as the best goalkeeper in India. He added that the award will motivate the players.

"It's a wonderful occasion, and a great honour to be recognised as the best goalkeeper in India and thanks to Hockey India for considering me for this prestigious award. It's also a motivation for each and every player...," he added.

The award ceremony saw PR Sreejesh win the prestigious Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, earning a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a trophy.