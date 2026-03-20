It's official: Harshit Rana ruled out of entire IPL 2026

The fast bowler suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa, following which he underwent surgery in February, needing an extensive rehabilitation process.

"It is a big blow because Harshit Rana has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, also the championship season. Over the last year, he's really grown as a cricketer," KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, without giving a confirmed timeline for Rana's return to action.

"We will always miss Harshit Rana, it's not easy to replace him. But over the last few days, we've looked at a few bowlers as to who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess. Hopefully, we'll take a call in a couple of days," Nayar added.

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's injury has also disturbed KKR's plans ahead of the new season.