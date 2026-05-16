It's like every game is a final, and I actually love it: CSK coach Hussey

"We're going to obviously have to take care of our business. Probably need a couple of results to go our way as well. But that's the nature of this tournament. And I feel like it's really building to a really nice climax."And that's why I think it's one of the best tournaments in the world, because at this stage of the tournament, you know, there's only two teams that are actually definitely out. Even even the teams that are below us are still a chance, you know, theoretically to make the final. So I think it's an awesome opportunity for everyone. But, yeah, that's the way we'll be looking at it," added Hussey.Hussey felt CSK’s batters had done a commendable job in posting 187 on a pitch offering pace and bounce, but admitted the bowlers’ inability to break the opening stand between Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis early allowed LSG to turn the contest into a one-sided affair.