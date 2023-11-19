'It's important to keep the process and stay focused', says Bumrah ahead of final

AHMEDABAD: As the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reaches its pinnacle, the grand final sees host India facing off against Australia after 47 thrilling matches. Leading up to this crucial moment, star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah is determined to maintain focus solely on the team's strengths and processes, steering clear of distractions.

Bumrah, who had sidelined since September 2022 due to a back stress fracture and subsequent surgery and made a stunning comeback in India's series vs Ireland in August, showcased sensational form in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

The pacer, who is playing his first World Cup final, leads the charts for bowling the most number of dot balls in the tournament and has been lethal inside and outside of the powerplay.

"I was talking to my family and spoke to my wife that last year in this moment, you miss the World Cup and exactly one year later you are here in the final at the place where you started playing so you can't ask for anything else. There are lot of distractions going on so it's very important to stay focused, keep the process. I'm not treating it any differently," Bumrah told broadcasters ahead of final.

"What has worked for us, sticking to our strengths, our processes. That's helped us a lot. Whatever has happened is over, we have to stay in the present. All of us are enjoying our company. Shami bhai is on a roll and Siraj is also doing well. A lot of chatter, we all try to help each other," he added.

The highly-anticipated title clash between two-time winners, hosts India and five-time champions Australia will take place here at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahead of the mega clash, Australia’s left-handed opener David Warner, who has been in sublime form in this World Cup so far, accumulating 528 runs at an average of 52.8 with a strike-rate of 107.5, said that "magnitude of stadium is crazy as well as electric and he will try fiery start to the innings like he and Travis Head did in previous 10 games.

"It's just a sea of blue isn't it? It's absolutely incredible. The magnitude of this stadium is crazy. It's electric. I can't wait for ball one. The first game was on a slow and low pitch and we don't know what to expect from this wicket. Me and Heady will try to do what we do in the first ten, get a quick start and build a platform," said Warner.

"Not a lot of pressure on us here. We just want to deliver our best and hopefully the World Cup comes back to us. I can say for the first time I was a bit nervous, but after a round of golf yesterday, I'm in a great frame of mind," he added.