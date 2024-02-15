"It's his right": Jay Shah on Virat Kohli's absence from home series against England

RAJKOT: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah backed India batting talisman Virat Kohli's decision to miss India's ongoing Test series against England, saying he has the right to ask for personal leave.

Speaking to reporters in Rajkot on Wednesday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium ahead of India's third Test against England, Shah said that the former India skipper is not someone who would ask for leave for no reason.

He added that everyone should trust Kohli and back him. "If a person, for the first time in a 15-year career, asks for personal leave, it's his right. Virat is not a player who will ask for leave for no reason.

We need to trust our player and back him," Shah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Kohli, 35, had initially withdrawn from the India team for the first two Tests of the series, citing personal reasons but later it was announced that he will miss out on the entire five-match series. His last appearance came in the T20I series against Afghanistan earlier in January.

"Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli's decision," said a statement from the board.