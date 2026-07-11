It's England against Norway in World Cup quarterfinals, with all eyes on Erling Haaland

England's Nico O'Reilly — Haaland's teammate at Manchester City — has seen it happen time and again. And if there is a solution to the Haaland problem, O'Reilly might have the closest possible thing to an answer.

His plan: Don't let the ball get to him.

"We all know what he's like," O'Reilly said. "He can score goals, he's dangerous in the box, he's a real threat. They need to get him the ball there first."

Haaland — who didn't play for Norway in its loss to France in the group stage — has gotten his goals in bunches in this tournament. Against Iraq, his two goals came 14 minutes apart. Against Senegal, his two goals were 10 minutes apart. Against Brazil, his two goals were 11 minutes apart.