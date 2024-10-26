It's early days, we'll definitely do better: Hnamte

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC picked up its first points at home with a 2-2 draw against rival FC Goa earlier this week. The club has played five games and holds the record for the most chances created so far this season, but one of the biggest challenges it has faced has been its finishing in the final third.

Although the Marina Machans have created multiple goal-scoring chances, they have often found themselves one goal short of finding the net. “There are situations in games that you cannot control, like when the ball comes at you real quick or when you don’t judge its flight properly. It has been just five games; we’ll definitely do better,” said Lalrinliana Hnamte discussing the season so far to DT Next.

At 21 years old, Hnamte has already won the Indian Super League shield and cup. His move from Kolkata to Chennai this season was surprisingly swift—he decided to make the switch after just one phone call.

“Coach Owen Coyle reached out to me over the phone in January and expressed his desire to have me at the club. He explained my role, and I was really impressed with what he said. I didn’t think twice; I knew I wanted to join Chennaiyin FC,” he said.

Hnamte made his Indian team debut earlier this month after joining Chennaiyin FC, and he believes that this significant moment was meant to come after his move to the club. “It was a dream come true for me and my family. Any player who plays in the Indian Super League (ISL) dreams of representing the country, and receiving the call-up after joining Chennaiyin makes it all the more special,” he added.

Alongside Hnamte, forward Kiyan Nassiri also joined the club from Mohun Bagan and can play the same position as Hnamte. The former has started every match in the ongoing season, and is aware of the challenges ahead and understands the importance of proving himself on the field each time he plays.

“There is no pressure as such but I definitely need to give my best in every game; the coach has given us enough freedom to express ourselves and play our natural game on the field,” he added.