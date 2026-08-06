It''s cool and humbling: Starc as he nears Kapil''s tally of all-time Test wickets

Starc has 433 wickets in 105 Tests, one less than Kapil. The two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning August 13 will give him an opportunity to surpass Kapil and South African pace great Dale Steyn, who has 439 Test wickets.

"It means I've played a bit," Starc told the Australian Associated Press when asked about the milestone.

"It is cool and very humbling to be spoken about it with those guys. But that stuff doesn't mean a whole lot while you're still playing. You don't get too far ahead," he added.