It's a reality check but no doom and gloom after first defeat: PBKS fast bowling coach Hopes

"It's game eight, and we've just lost our first game of the IPL, so I'm not going to sit here and say it's doom and gloom in the change room," he added.

The Kings have enough time to regroup as they next fly to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Hopes said the focus would be on addressing minor shortcomings.

"One loss, you're not going to go through the IPL and not lose a game. Now it's about we have a few days to regroup before we play GT.