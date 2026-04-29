It's a reality check but no doom and gloom after first defeat: PBKS fast bowling coach Hopes

MULLANPUR: Punjab Kings fast bowling coach James Hopes said his side's first defeat of the season is a timely "reality check", but insisted there is no sense of panic within the camp.
Table-toppers Punjab Kings, the only unbeaten side heading into the clash, suffered a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night.
"It's a reality check. Yeah, we're flying. We've been winning games, and it's great, and everyone's happy, and it's still a great environment," Hope said at the post-match press conference.
"It's game eight, and we've just lost our first game of the IPL, so I'm not going to sit here and say it's doom and gloom in the change room," he added.
The Kings have enough time to regroup as they next fly to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Hopes said the focus would be on addressing minor shortcomings.
"One loss, you're not going to go through the IPL and not lose a game. Now it's about we have a few days to regroup before we play GT.
"It's about just getting back to work in a couple of days at training and trying to iron out some kinks, trying to work through the best combination for the conditions we're going to get and the opposition we're going to get in the next couple of games."
Despite the loss the Australian drew positives which included the performance of left-am spinner Harpreet Brar, who returned with economical figures of 0/25 in game that saw over 400 runs being score.
"Tonight we saw Brar play his first game, as I said, which is good. We needed to get a second spinner into the rotation. He's come in. He's done a beautiful job tonight.
"It was really good to see Lockie Ferguson get into the tournament. It may not have been his night, but he was going to get in the tournament at some point, so he pulled the trigger on and did it."
He also reserved special praise for Marcus Stoinis, whose explosive unbeaten 62 off 22 balls powered Punjab to a 222/4.
Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was delighted with the win against the table toppers, saying it has given his side breathing space.
The Royals currently occupy the third spot with 12 points the same as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who lead on the basis of a superior net run rate. While Punjab Kings are a point ahead.
"It's tough coming here and playing against the tabletoppers, but it's a good win. It's always good to win and get some breathing room," Sangakkara said.
He lauded the collective batting effort, singling out impact substitute Shubham Dubey for his 31 off 12 balls.
"I thought Dubey today, coming in as an impact sub, it's one of the hardest things to do because you don't know if you're playing, you don't know.
"So mentally, he is exceptionally skillful to be able to keep that focus and go and bring the game to us. He went in at a tough position.
Donovan Ferreira then sealed the chase with a blistering 52 off 26 balls, forging an unbeaten 77-run stand with Dubey to guide the Royals home.
"Don today was outstanding. I thought Riyan's small innings was exactly what we needed to bring the momentum back our way. So it was a collective effort," he added.