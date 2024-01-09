'It's a rare occasion for sports tournaments to sustain for 10 seasons'

CHENNAI: Bollywood Star Tiger Shroff graced his presence at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 in Mumbai on Monday. He cheered on the U Mumba side, which took on Dabang Delhi K.C. at DOME by NSCI.

Speaking about his favourite PKL player, Tiger Shroff said, "My favourite player is Pawan Sehrawat. I can relate to him because he's a high flyer. And my favourite move is the Dubki. I really like how the raiders evade a chain of defenders through explosive power."

Shroff, who trained in kabaddi for his film Student of the Year 2 in 2019, spoke about his experience of practicing the sport, "One of the main sports was kabaddi in Student of the Year 2. I trained a lot in kabaddi for the movie to get the body language correct. It was quite challenging for me. I learnt how to carry out raids and tackles. I also tried different moves such as Dubki."

The Bollywood star further added, "Kabaddi is a really physical sport. It requires a lot of athleticism, strength and agility. I am really impressed by how the athletes perform in the Pro Kabaddi League."

When asked about his thoughts on the Pro Kabaddi League, Shroff said, "This is the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League and it is a rare occasion for sports tournaments to sustain for so many seasons. I am very happy to be associated with the Pro Kabaddi League and it's really heartening to see the youth take interest in kabaddi."