It's a big transition for Ruturaj the captain, will take time: Stephen Fleming

They now face a must-win final league game against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, while depending on other results to fall in their favour. SRH, on the other hand, sealed their playoff berth on Tuesday night. "Ruturaj will be going through that (transition) as part of his development. It's a big transition from having one of the best captains (in MS Dhoni) at cricket scene running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain," Fleming said of 29-year-old Gaikwad, who has been CSK skipper for three seasons.