It's a big thing for me: OCA President Randhir on daughter Rajeshwari's medal win at Asian Games

HANGZHOU: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Randhir Singh expressed happiness over his daughter's medal win at the Asian Games and carrying on his legacy.

Speaking to the media after the medal match, Randhir Singh said, "I am really happy and excited (about his daughter winning the medal). I have been looking forward to her coming to the games since I became the president. It is a big thing for me."

Notably, Singh himself is a five-time shooting Olympian who won gold in the men's trap at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok. On the future of the Indian shooting, the OCA President said that it was bright, especially ahead of the Olympics 2024 in Paris.

"We are doing extremely well. The association (National Rifle Association of India) was hoping for atleast 20 medals or so. We have done that. We still have a medal or two coming our way. It has been a tremendous performance. In every discipline of shooting, we have won a medal, it is very heartening. The future is bright, especially for the Olympics, that is what we are looking forward to," he said.

The Indian shooting trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari continued the country's monumental run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games, as they secured a silver medal in the women's trap event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Rajeshwari revealed that she was unwell before the medal match but the fact that she was playing for a team medal served as a motivation.

"I was unwell and had a fever for the last three days. It has been an interesting competition because this is the first time I was unwell during a competition. Having a team event motivates you till the end because you do not want to quit because there is a medal at stake for everyone. My coach and physio Saloni, who medicated me properly," said Rajeshwari.

She also said that she felt nervous while being watched by her mother during the match and is more used to her father being in the audience.

"I feel more used to playing in front of my father. He comes and watches me play in Delhi. I am more nervous around my mother, who starts praying and not watching my round. I was more scared for her. I thought there would be pressure because he is the president, not just my father. I told my father to come and watch the game on the last day of the final if I qualify. But he had to inform others six hours before, so he was left out, everyone else came," she said.

Rajeshwari said that she started her preparation for the Paris Olympics two years back. Randhir had very simple advice for his daughter, to put her head down, shoot and enjoy her game.

"My advice for her is to put her head down and enjoy shooting. She enjoys shooting and does it nicely. If you enjoy something, do it." With a total of 337 points, India captured a silver medal. China took home the gold medal with a total of 357 points, establishing a world record, Asian record, and Asian Games record in this category of shooting.

The bronze medal was won by Kazakhstan with 336 points.

India has won 21 medals in shooting, their best-ever performance at the Asian Games in sport. Now, India's medal tally at the Asian Games is a total of 41 medals, with 11 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.

