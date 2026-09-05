It'll be tough but I don't take pressure, trust training: Parul Chaudhary on competing in 3 events

Chaudhary had won gold in 3000m steeple chase and 5000m in the previous edition of the continental showpiece held in Hangzhou, China.

Additionally, she will take part in the 1500m event in this Games to be held in Japan.

“There will be good and tough competition. There are strong athletes from across Asia, particularly from Japan and Bahrain. But I am confident of doing well. I had won gold medals last time and I want to bring those medals back to the country,” Chaudhary told PTI in an interview facilitated by SAI.

Chaudhary admitted that competing in three different events in as many days can be tough, but exuded confidence that adaptive training at SAI Centre of Excellence can stand her in good stead.