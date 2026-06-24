It'll be history if Sooryavanshi makes debut in Ireland: Ex-India, Irish player Narasimha Rao

"So, I think it will be history, a momentous day if he makes his debut in Ireland. It was unexpected, and in the last 10 days, it's really a big excitement here," he added.

Rao, who played four Tests for India and then for Ireland in the mid 90s before they attained the ICC member status, said Sooryavanshi may enjoy batting at Belfast.

"He's phenomenal, great to watch and I'd watched him on the television during the IPL. He may enjoy batting as the wickets here are generally slow and Ireland doesn't have the same kind of fast bowlers, you know, with pace," he said.