ITF J300 event: Maaya makes title clash, Senthil exits

CHENNAI: The talented Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi remained on course for her first singles title in more than a year with yet another upset win but top seed Senthil Kumar’s impressive run at the ITF J300 event ended with a semifinal defeat on Friday.

Maaya has been in red-hot form which she utilised to knock out the second seed Eleejah Inisan from France in the fiercely-fourth girls singles semifinal at DLTA Complex.

Passing the test of nerves with flying colours, the 15-year-old Maaya eked out a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-2 win to set up the title clash with Ekaterina Tupitsyna, who too had to fight hard against Polina Berezina.

Tupitsyna emerged a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 winner in the tight semifinal.

Senthil has been in a superb touch but his run was finally stalled by Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang, who came out winner with a 6-4, 6-1 scoreline. Once Senthil lost the opening set, the Korean raced away to the finish line with a double break.

Hwang will clash with unseeded American of Indian origin Roshan Santhosh, who prevented an all-Korean boys singles final with his 6-4, 6-0 win over Hyeon Seok Seo in the other semifinal.