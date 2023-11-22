Italy reaches Euro 2024 after tense 0-0 draw with Ukraine

GERMANY: Italy qualified for Euros 2024 finals after drawing 0-0 against Ukraine in its final Group C qualifier on Monday although the Ukrainians can still secure a spot through the playoffs.

European champion Italy finished second, level on 14 points with third-placed Ukraine but with a better head-to-head record after a tense affair that could have gone either way.

The Italians ended six points behind England, who had sealed qualification after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley in October.

Ukraine, which has never beaten Italy, had strong claims for a penalty after Bryan Cristante’s clumsy challenge on Mykhailo Mudryk in stoppage time but nothing was given.

It can still book a spot at a fourth consecutive European Championship via the playoffs in March. The playoff draw will take place on Thursday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The match got off to a lively start but both goalkeepers - Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ukraine’s Anatoliy Trubin - held firm in an entertaining clash at Bay Arena in Leverkusen.

Italy, which will make its eighth consecutive appearance at the Euros, had most possession and created more chances but Ukraine remained composed as it looked to counter-attack.

Italy’s Federico Chiesa had a chance to break the deadlock in the seventh minute but his effort from inside the box flew narrowly over the bar before Donnarumma denied Ukraine an opener seven minutes later by keeping out Georgiy Sudakov’s low shot.

Defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo then nearly nodded home for Italy from a corner just before the half-hour mark before Trubin pulled off a stunning save to deny Davide Frattesi.