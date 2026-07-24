Italy in crisis: federation sounds out Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti for coach

It hopes to announce the new Italy coach within the week, with the Azzurri still reeling after failing for a third straight time to qualify for the World Cup.

Former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini was named as the federation's new technical director at the start of the month and was present at a meeting with the Serie A clubs on Thursday, along with new FIGC president Giovanni Malagò and special advisor Leonardo.

“Honestly, today we can't give news about what's happening. You've identified one of our targets,” Maldini said when asked about Guardiola in a news conference after the meeting.